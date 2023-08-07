LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A bridge over the Kentucky River underwent repairs late last month and reopened with a higher weight limit.
The work, which involved resetting bearings on the U.S. 42 span between Carrollton and Prestonville, occurred July 28 and now permits vehicles up to 22 tons to use it, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Jake Ryle said in an email.
Before the fix, the maximum allowed weight for any vehicle using the bridge was 10 tons – a limit that would have kept school buses off the crossing when Carroll County Schools start the new school year next week.
The lower limit went into effect after a June inspection found that a structural element had shifted. The project required a full closure of the bridge during the day.
About 7,500 vehicles use the 71-year-old bridge daily, state data shows. It is slated to be replaced with a new structure starting in 2025, according to the Transportation Cabinet.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.