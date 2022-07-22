LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky sailor killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 was recently identified, and now laid to rest.
James Thomas Cheshire was buried on Friday morning at Arlington National Cemetery. Cheshire was born in New Hope, Kentucky, and then moved to Louisville. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1919 at 19 years old.
Cheshire served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when it was bombed by a Japanese air attack. Serving as Chief Pharmacist Mate, he was one of 429 sailors on board when the battleship capsized.
Cheshire was identified in 2018 thanks to modern DNA testing. Navy Casualties said there are still 33 unknown sailors waiting for identification from the U.S.S. Oklahoma.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.