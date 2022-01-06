LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will have a traditional snow day on Friday.

The decision comes the same day JCPS students had an early dismissal while road conditions were snowy, making it difficult for buses.

Seneca High School students watched as two different cars slid into their bus Thursday afternoon. Then, photo after photo came into WDRB News of other school buses off the road.

"Louisville was really kind of on that line between that one to three inches and our buses, we know can safely travel through one to two which is packed snow," JCPS Spokesperson Renee Murphy said. "We really kind of wanted to see exactly where the line was going to be."

WDRB's weather team reports there was about an inch of snow on the ground the same time JCPS students were let out.

IMAGES | Snow day brings big fun for Kentucky kids

WDRB viewers are sharing their photos to us. Email webteam@wdrb.com

1 of 10

Louisville Metro Police reported 15 school buses involved in minor crashes Thursday. JCPS said no one was hurt.

"It is always extremely challenging," Murphy said. "You had to go back and forth and really weigh the decision, weigh your options to see what you can do."

JCPS School Bus Snow

A van slid into a JCPS school bus with students from Seneca High School on board. 

Kentucky schools now have the option for 10 non-traditional instruction, NTI, days each year. NTI days can be used for weather or COVID-19 related reasons.

Bullitt County Schools opted for an NTI day Thursday, but will have a snow day Friday. Superintendent Jesse Bacon said it comes down to a couple of different factors to decide which is the best option.

"It's not an exact science," Bacon said. "Each one will be different and we'll look at the circumstances that are surrounding that day and then make a decision accordingly."

Bacon said snow days can have a unique educational value.

IMAGES | First snow of 2022 blankets parts of Kentucky and southern Indiana

Email your snow pictures to webteam@wdrb.com. Please include where they photos were taken. 

1 of 28

"Let's be honest, who doesn't love a great snow day, right? And so, if there's opportunities when we've got some good snow on the ground, and kids have an opportunity to get out there and have some unstructured playtime, that's vital for their overall development too," he said.

Oldham County Schools Communications Director Lori Webb said the district decided at the beginning of the year that NTI days would not be used for weather-related reasons. Thursday was a snow day for Oldham County students.

"We know the value of in-person instruction," Webb said. "We knew it before, but certainly with COVID and over the past two years, we absolutely have learned the value of in-person instruction."

As for JCPS' decision to have students in-class on Thursday, WDRB News asked Murphy if there were any regrets. She said it's always a challenge to try and time accumulation of snow.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags