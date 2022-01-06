LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools will have a traditional snow day on Friday.
The decision comes the same day JCPS students had an early dismissal while road conditions were snowy, making it difficult for buses.
Seneca High School students watched as two different cars slid into their bus Thursday afternoon. Then, photo after photo came into WDRB News of other school buses off the road.
"Louisville was really kind of on that line between that one to three inches and our buses, we know can safely travel through one to two which is packed snow," JCPS Spokesperson Renee Murphy said. "We really kind of wanted to see exactly where the line was going to be."
WDRB's weather team reports there was about an inch of snow on the ground the same time JCPS students were let out.
Close
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - JAMY LARDNER TOLLIVER.jpg
Image courtesy Jamy Lardner Tolliver. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - FELICIA DAWN SAVAGE.jpg
Image courtesy of Felicia Dawn Savage. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - HAYDEN REDMON.jpg
Image courtesy Hayden Redmon. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - HEATHER BARNES.jpg
Image courtesy Heather Barnes. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - JOSH TWELSEY .jpg
Snow angels! Image courtesy Josh Twelsey. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - JOSH TWELSEY 2 .jpg
Snow angels. Image courtesy Josh Twelsey. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - KIMBERLY MITCHELL.jpg
Snow sledding. Image courtesy Kimberly Mitchell. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - PHILLIP PARCUS SR .jpg
Image courtesy Phillip Parcus Sr. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING -Elianna MATTHEW MEYERS.jpg
Elianna. Image courtesy of her dad, Matthew Meyers. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - SPENCER COUNTY - CANDI BIGGERS-REDMON 2.jpg
Kids in Spencer county, Ky. had fun in the snow. Image courtesy Candi-Biggers Redmon. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - JAMY LARDNER TOLLIVER.jpg
Image courtesy Jamy Lardner Tolliver. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - FELICIA DAWN SAVAGE.jpg
Image courtesy of Felicia Dawn Savage. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - HAYDEN REDMON.jpg
Image courtesy Hayden Redmon. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - HEATHER BARNES.jpg
Image courtesy Heather Barnes. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - JOSH TWELSEY .jpg
Snow angels! Image courtesy Josh Twelsey. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - JOSH TWELSEY 2 .jpg
Snow angels. Image courtesy Josh Twelsey. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - KIMBERLY MITCHELL.jpg
Snow sledding. Image courtesy Kimberly Mitchell. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING - PHILLIP PARCUS SR .jpg
Image courtesy Phillip Parcus Sr. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - KIDS PLAYING -Elianna MATTHEW MEYERS.jpg
Elianna. Image courtesy of her dad, Matthew Meyers. Jan. 6. 2022
SNOW - SPENCER COUNTY - CANDI BIGGERS-REDMON 2.jpg
Kids in Spencer county, Ky. had fun in the snow. Image courtesy Candi-Biggers Redmon. Jan. 6. 2022
Louisville Metro Police reported 15 school buses involved in minor crashes Thursday. JCPS said no one was hurt.
"It is always extremely challenging," Murphy said. "You had to go back and forth and really weigh the decision, weigh your options to see what you can do."
A van slid into a JCPS school bus with students from Seneca High School on board.
Kentucky schools now have the option for
10 non-traditional instruction, NTI, days each year. NTI days can be used for weather or COVID-19 related reasons.
Bullitt County Schools opted for an NTI day Thursday, but will have a snow day Friday. Superintendent Jesse Bacon said it comes down to a couple of different factors to decide which is the best option.
"It's not an exact science," Bacon said. "Each one will be different and we'll look at the circumstances that are surrounding that day and then make a decision accordingly."
Bacon said snow days can have a unique educational value.
Close
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - 1-6-2022 2.jfif
Roads are snow-covered and treacherous in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - SALT TRUCK - SNYDER AND 65 - 1-6-2022.jfif
A salt truck near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Interstate 65. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW- WESTERN KENTUCKY AND BLUEGRASS PARKWAYS - COURTESY NWS LOUISVILLE 1-6-2022.jfif
Snow made the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways nearly impassable. Image courtesy the National Weather Service - Louisville on Twitter. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - CLARKSVILLE BRINE - 1-6-2022 1.jpg
Crews in Clarksville, Indiana were out early to brine streets. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - CLARKSVILLE BRINE - 1-6-2022 2.jpg
Crews in Clarksville, Indiana were out early to brine streets. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - DOWNTOWN 1-6-2022 1.jfif
Snow on the ground in downtown Louisville. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - 1-6-2022 1.jfif
The WDRB crew in Elizabethtown, Kentucky had some fun in the snow. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - BROWNSBORO ROAD TRAFFIC - 1-6-2022 1.jfif
Brownsboro Road was so slippery during the snow that cars were sliding down the hill. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - JCPS BUS STUCK - OLD HEADY ROAD - COURTESY KARA MUDD.jpg
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus was stuck on a very slippery Old Heady Road. Image courtesy of viewer Kara Mudd. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (1).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (2).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (3).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - BRINING THE INTERSTATE - COURTESY KYTC DISTRICT 2 1-5-2022.jpg
State road crews used brine on the Interstates before the snow began to fall. Image courtesy KYTC District 4 on Facebook. Jan. 5, 2022.
SNOW - AIRPORT - 1-5-2022 1.jpg
Snow on the ground at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - Burkesville St. Columbia Kentucky- Heather Johnson.jpg
A heavy coating of snow on Burksville Street in Columbia, Kentucky. Image courtesy of viewer Heather Johnson. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - 7 INCHES IN ETOWN - COURTESY MEGAN HORNER 1-6-2022.jpg
Seven inches of snow was measured by midday in Elizabethtown, Ky. Image courtesy of view Megan Horner. Jan 6, 2022.
SNOW - 5 INCHES IN HODGENVILLE - COURTESY CHRISTINA ROWLAND 1-6-2022.jpg
Five inches of snow was measured by midday in Hodgenville, Ky. Image courtesy of Christina Rowland. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - 11 AM GREENBELT HWY - SHARI JUDD.jpg
The Greenbelt Highway in southern Jefferson County was snow-covered by 11 a.m. on Thursday. Image courtesy of Shari Judd. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - COURTESY KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY 1-6-2022.jfif
Snow falling near Frankfort. Image courtesy Kentucky State University on Twitter. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - GRANDSON SLEDDING - TERESA SHARP.jpg
For the first time in a while, there was enough snow for Teresa Sharp's grandson to go sledding. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - HILLVIEW - TODDLER - COURTESY JESSICA BEARD.jpg
Jessica Beard shared a photo of her 22-month-old daughter enjoying snow for the first time. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - LARUE COUNTY - MADISON HOWELL 1-6-2022.jpg
Snow in LaRue County, Ky. Image courtesy of Madison Howell. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - MARENGO INDIANA - COURTESY AMY WATERWORTH.jpg
Snow in Marengo, Indiana. Image courtesy Amy Waterworth. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - SALT TRUCK - PRESTON HWY AT SNYDER 1-6-2022.jfif
Salt trucks on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Preston Highway. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - SHEPHERDSVILLE - COURTESY CHAR GRIMM-AKERLEY.jpg
Snow in Shepherdsville, Ky. Image courtesy of Char Grimm-Akerley's ring doorbell camera. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - AERIAL IROQUOIS PARK AREA - COURTESY SAM LOUIS 1-6-2022.jpg
An aerial view of snow near Iroquois Park in south Louisville. Image courtesy Sam Louis. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - BRINKS TRUCK SLIDEOFF - 1-6-2022 .jpg
Brinks Truck sliding off into a ditch off of Wooldridge Ferry Road in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Image courtesy Robin Fentress. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - GRAYSON COUNTY - 8 INCHES - COURTESY ASHLEY JOHNSON - 1-6-2022.jpg
Eight inches of snow so far in Northern Grayson County, so Ashley Johnson and her family decided to gather some snow for snow cream! Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - 1-6-2022 2.jfif
Roads are snow-covered and treacherous in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - SALT TRUCK - SNYDER AND 65 - 1-6-2022.jfif
A salt truck near the Gene Snyder Freeway and Interstate 65. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW- WESTERN KENTUCKY AND BLUEGRASS PARKWAYS - COURTESY NWS LOUISVILLE 1-6-2022.jfif
Snow made the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways nearly impassable. Image courtesy the National Weather Service - Louisville on Twitter. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - CLARKSVILLE BRINE - 1-6-2022 1.jpg
Crews in Clarksville, Indiana were out early to brine streets. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - CLARKSVILLE BRINE - 1-6-2022 2.jpg
Crews in Clarksville, Indiana were out early to brine streets. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - DOWNTOWN 1-6-2022 1.jfif
Snow on the ground in downtown Louisville. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - 1-6-2022 1.jfif
The WDRB crew in Elizabethtown, Kentucky had some fun in the snow. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - BROWNSBORO ROAD TRAFFIC - 1-6-2022 1.jfif
Brownsboro Road was so slippery during the snow that cars were sliding down the hill. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - JCPS BUS STUCK - OLD HEADY ROAD - COURTESY KARA MUDD.jpg
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus was stuck on a very slippery Old Heady Road. Image courtesy of viewer Kara Mudd. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (1).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (2).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - JCPS EARLY DISMISSAL - CENTRAL HS - 1-6-2022 1 (3).jpg
Jefferson County Public Schools dismissed students early because of snow. Buses lined up at Central High School to transport students. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - BRINING THE INTERSTATE - COURTESY KYTC DISTRICT 2 1-5-2022.jpg
State road crews used brine on the Interstates before the snow began to fall. Image courtesy KYTC District 4 on Facebook. Jan. 5, 2022.
SNOW - AIRPORT - 1-5-2022 1.jpg
Snow on the ground at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - Burkesville St. Columbia Kentucky- Heather Johnson.jpg
A heavy coating of snow on Burksville Street in Columbia, Kentucky. Image courtesy of viewer Heather Johnson. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - 7 INCHES IN ETOWN - COURTESY MEGAN HORNER 1-6-2022.jpg
Seven inches of snow was measured by midday in Elizabethtown, Ky. Image courtesy of view Megan Horner. Jan 6, 2022.
SNOW - 5 INCHES IN HODGENVILLE - COURTESY CHRISTINA ROWLAND 1-6-2022.jpg
Five inches of snow was measured by midday in Hodgenville, Ky. Image courtesy of Christina Rowland. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - 11 AM GREENBELT HWY - SHARI JUDD.jpg
The Greenbelt Highway in southern Jefferson County was snow-covered by 11 a.m. on Thursday. Image courtesy of Shari Judd. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - COURTESY KENTUCKY STATE UNIVERSITY 1-6-2022.jfif
Snow falling near Frankfort. Image courtesy Kentucky State University on Twitter. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - GRANDSON SLEDDING - TERESA SHARP.jpg
For the first time in a while, there was enough snow for Teresa Sharp's grandson to go sledding. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - HILLVIEW - TODDLER - COURTESY JESSICA BEARD.jpg
Jessica Beard shared a photo of her 22-month-old daughter enjoying snow for the first time. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - LARUE COUNTY - MADISON HOWELL 1-6-2022.jpg
Snow in LaRue County, Ky. Image courtesy of Madison Howell. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - MARENGO INDIANA - COURTESY AMY WATERWORTH.jpg
Snow in Marengo, Indiana. Image courtesy Amy Waterworth. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - SALT TRUCK - PRESTON HWY AT SNYDER 1-6-2022.jfif
Salt trucks on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Preston Highway. Jan. 6, 2022
SNOW - SHEPHERDSVILLE - COURTESY CHAR GRIMM-AKERLEY.jpg
Snow in Shepherdsville, Ky. Image courtesy of Char Grimm-Akerley's ring doorbell camera. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - AERIAL IROQUOIS PARK AREA - COURTESY SAM LOUIS 1-6-2022.jpg
An aerial view of snow near Iroquois Park in south Louisville. Image courtesy Sam Louis. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - ELIZABETHTOWN - BRINKS TRUCK SLIDEOFF - 1-6-2022 .jpg
Brinks Truck sliding off into a ditch off of Wooldridge Ferry Road in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. Image courtesy Robin Fentress. Jan. 6, 2022.
SNOW - GRAYSON COUNTY - 8 INCHES - COURTESY ASHLEY JOHNSON - 1-6-2022.jpg
Eight inches of snow so far in Northern Grayson County, so Ashley Johnson and her family decided to gather some snow for snow cream! Jan. 6, 2022.
"Let's be honest, who doesn't love a great snow day, right? And so, if there's opportunities when we've got some good snow on the ground, and kids have an opportunity to get out there and have some unstructured playtime, that's vital for their overall development too," he said.
Oldham County Schools Communications Director Lori Webb said the district decided at the beginning of the year that NTI days would not be used for weather-related reasons. Thursday was a snow day for Oldham County students.
"We know the value of in-person instruction," Webb said. "We knew it before, but certainly with COVID and over the past two years, we absolutely have learned the value of in-person instruction."
As for JCPS' decision to have students in-class on Thursday, WDRB News asked Murphy if there were any regrets. She said it's always a challenge to try and time accumulation of snow.
Related Stories: Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.