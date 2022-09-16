LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guests at the Kentucky Science Center will go back in time millions of years this weekend.
Saturday, Sept. 17 is "Dino Day" at the museum from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to honor the refurbished World's Fair Triceratops that just moved back to the center.
Visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with costumed dinosaur characters at the Dino Dance Party and meet modern reptiles. They'll also have the chance to try their hand at paleontology-themed activities. There will also be a showing of "Dinosaurs of Antarctica" in the center's four-story digital theater.
The prehistoric party also includes revealing the new name of the Triceratops, formerly known as Lottie, at noon in the atrium.
It was one of nine fiberglass dinosaurs created for part of an exhibit led by the Sinclair Oil company for the 1964 World's Fair. The Triceratops was later gifted to the city of Louisville, where it lived at the Louisville Zoo between 1970 and 1979 when it moved to the Kentucky Science Center's parking lot where it stayed until 2007.
After being moved to a storage unit for several years, the 10-foot tall, 25-foot long, nearly 5,000 pound dinosaur is now back downtown on the top of the parking lot elevator at the Kentucky Science Center to keep it safe from drivers and the Ohio River.
Most of the day's activities are free with admission.
