LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular dinosaur figure is back at the Kentucky Science Center in downtown Louisville.
The World's Fair Triceratops has returned to the museum on Main Street after a decade-long absence. A crane lifted the dinosaur into place Monday above the parking lot elevator that leads to the pedestrian bridge over West Washington Street.
"This is history," said Mike Norman, CEO of the Kentucky Science Center. "This will be up there for a long time. I think it's going to be like the Louisville Slugger Bat, the Ali silhouettes behind us here, all those iconic landmarks of downtown. So, yeah, it's history, so you'll want your picture made with it."
The 26-foot long, 5,000-pound dinosaur figure was created by Sinclair Oil for the 1964 New York World's Fair display and was then brought to Louisville in 1970 to the zoo. It moved to the Kentucky Science Center in 1979.
The science center moved the figure to a warehouse in 2008 due to a proposed construction project. After the project stalled, there wasn't funding available for repairs to put the dinosaur back on display.
The Kentucky Science Center will announce the name for the dinosaur on Sept. 17 during a day of activities filled with paleontology.
