LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small town sheriff's office and police department banded together to show their community what's beneath the badge as they rallied to make the life of a local girl with cancer a little easier.
In Grayson County, everyone knows everyone. So when Sheriff Norman Chaffins found out 12-year-old Alexis Bibb was battling leukemia, he asked other law enforcement agencies and the community for help.
Alexis's mom, Heidi Geary, said her daughter lights up the room when she walks in. The 12-year-old likes to cook, swim and do her makeup.
But soon after her 11th birthday, Alexis was diagnosed with leukemia.
"It's a parent's worst nightmare," Geary said.
After several rounds of treatments, Alexis received a bone marrow transplant thanks to a donor in the Netherlands who found her name on the Bone Marrow Registry. But now, her immune system is as weak as a newborn's. Alexis can’t leave the house without being socially distant, and that means she has to be home-schooled.
"I just want to go out and do stuff but I can't," she said.
A few years ago the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and the Leitchfield Police Department started a nonprofit called "Behind the Badge," and it's since raised more than $80,000.
Chaffins has long been a friend of the family: He was a student in a high school class taught by Alexis's grandfather. So he launched a fundraiser for Alexis with the help of country singer Elvie Shane. The two performed "traffic stop karaoke" together to bring attention to her story.
On Monday, Chaffins presented Alexis and her family with a $22,504 check, along with a sheriff's coin. He said he felt compelled to give Alexis what he called a token of appreciation because she inspires him every day to keep going.
And Alexis has big plans for the money.
"I wanna add a bathroom so I can have my own," she said. "Our bathroom is really small."
Geary said Alexis also inspires everyone in the family.
"She keeps me going and our family going, and I don't know what I'd do without her," Geary said. "She is a blessing to everyone that meets her."
Geary said joining the Bone Marrow Registry saved her daughter's life and urges others to donate.
You can still donate to Alexis's GoFundMe account by CLICKING HERE.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.