LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Carnival food and prizes are what led some Kentuckians to the state fair held at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
“We came Friday and we came today to pick up our prized rabbits that were in the show," said Christy Wees who attended the fair with her 12-year-old daughter Cheyenne. "It was awesome, it was our first time.”
Military Day was also hosted at the fair Sunday to honor service men and women.
Masks must be worn inside all buildings as part of a state mandate, but fair leaders said it will not be enforce the requirement, and patrons not wearing a mask won't be asked to leave.
Everyone 18 years old and under must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 21 years old.
The Kentucky State Fair runs until Aug. 29, click here to see a schedule of events.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.