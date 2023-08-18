LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair provides hours of entertainment and endless food possibilities.
Friday marked day two of the fair this year and thousands will be at the Kentucky Exposition Center for everything from the farm animal competitions to the specialty acts.
The annual summer tradition filled with corn dogs, donut burgers, Midway rides, artwork and more started Thursday. The state fair showcasing Kentucky's best creations goes from Aug. 17-27.
When it comes to getting there, buying tickets online is the best bet. That way, parking is included with the $10 admission. So, a family of four would get in for $40.
But if you buy tickets at the gate, it's another $10 for parking.
The Kentucky State Fair provides hours of entertainment for the whole family with hundreds of vendors, free concerts and dozens of daily activities. This year's theme is "Summer Summed Up."
Burgers fresh off the grill in a donut bun costs around $15, funnel cakes are about $10.
The fair will open at 10 a.m. daily, but different areas will close at different times. To check the schedule, hours are posted here on the Kentucky State Fair website.
A ferris wheel on the midway at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
A merry go round on the midway at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
The entrance to the midway at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
East Hall competitions at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Cakes are part of the culinary competition in the East Hall at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Christmas trees are part of the competition in the East Hall at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Cookies are part of the culinary competition in the East Hall at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell are sorts of things including jams, jelly and honey in the at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including loaded french fries at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including mac and cheese balls at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including ice cream and a show at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including slushies at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including foot long hot dogs at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Vendors sell all sorts of fair food including mac and cheese balls at the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Livestock competitions bring a lot of young people to the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Livestock competitions bring a lot of young people to the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
Livestock competitions bring a lot of young people to the 2023 Kentucky State Fair. (WDRB Image by Keith Kaiser)
There are some new things to check out this year, including a Latin Music Festival, Bluegrass area, and a beerfest.
Special discounts and promotions are offered throughout the duration of the fair, including Military Sunday with free admission for active military and veterans, $5 Mondays, Senior Day and more.
The fair is continuing a policy this year that requires anyone 18 and younger to be accompanied by a guardian at least 21-years-old after 6 p.m. daily. Each chaperone can have up to six guests.
Officials say IDs will be checked at the gate.
The fair continues through Aug. 27. Tickets are available online, at participating Kroger stores or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office. To purchase tickets for the fair online, click here.
