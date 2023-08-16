LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is an annual tradition for Chris Brian, 45 years of setting up his corn dog stand at the fairgrounds in Louisville.
In the 11-day fair, he expects to sell nearly 8,000 corn dogs, and Wednesday was his day to make sure everything was ready for the herd of families and fried food fiends.
"It's busy and it's long hours, and when you get done with the fair, you're tired," he said Wednesday. "You see just about everything there is to see — as far as humanity — at the state fair, which is what makes it special."
The fair is an annual summer tradition filled with corn dogs, donut burgers, Midway rides, artwork and more. It starts Thursday and runs through Aug. 27, and crews were busy Wednesday cleaning and setting up displays for the crowds.
This year's theme is "Summer Summed Up," and among the new offerings are a Latin music festival under the big tent, a Bluegrass area and a beerfest.
"I think we've really got something in store for everyone," said Ian Cox, a spokesman for the fair. "I think they will walk home really excited and really proud they came."
The fair will open at 10 a.m. daily, but different areas will close at different times. To check the schedule, hours are posted here on the Kentucky State Fair website. Also, the fair will continue to stop allowing entry an hour before it closes.
Special discounts and promotions are offered throughout the duration of the fair, including Military Sunday with free admission for active military and veterans, $5 Mondays, Senior Day, and more. Parking is $10, but if you buy tickets online, parking comes free with the ticket.
The annual concert series, which is free with fair admission, features Chris Janson and special guest Alex Miller on Aug. 17. Morris Day and the Time with special guest Tag Team perform on Aug. 18. Happy Together Tour will play on Aug. 22. According to a news release, more acts joining the lineup will be announced next week.
The fair is continuing a policy this year that requires anyone 18 and younger to be accompanied by a guardian at least 21-years-old after 6 p.m. daily. Officials say IDs will be checked at the gate.
Organized in 1816, the fair became the official state fair in 1902. It moved from city to city until 1907, when Louisville became its permanent home.
Tickets are available online, at participating Kroger stores or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office. To purchase tickets for the state fair online, click here.
