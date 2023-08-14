Kentucky State Fair 2021.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair returns this week to Louisville's Kentucky Expo Center. 

The annual summer tradition filled with corn dogs, donut burgers, Midway rides, artwork and more starts on Thursday. The state fair showcasing Kentucky's best creations goes from Aug. 17-27. 

Kentucky State Fair provides hours of entertainment for the whole family with hundreds of vendors, free concerts and dozens of daily activities. This year's theme is "Summer Summed Up."