LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Proud commodity products were on display Thursday morning at the annual Commodity Breakfast that kicks off the Kentucky State Fair.
Farmers and agriculture officials organize and host the breakfast, which is the first official event of the Kentucky State Fair. The annual tradition celebrates the state's agriculture industry and highlights a variety of the Kentucky's commodities. The fresh eggs, pork and beef are provided by Kentucky farmers and producers.
The breakfast was served in the Kentucky Proud cookout tent, just west of West Hall and to the right of Kentucky Kingdom. As is tradition, Republicans and Democrats were in attendance, temporarily setting aside their differences to take part.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg were among several local politicians on hand for the commodity breakfast, and some -- including Greenberg -- helped dish out the pork and other Kentucky-grown products.
STATE FAIR DAY ONE | Those first in line at the Commodity Breakfast are filling their plates! They are being served by celebrity servers, include @LouisvilleMayor. Join us all morning on @WDRBNews for a look at today’s events to kick off the 2023 KY State Fair!🍳🥞🍴 pic.twitter.com/DttxOhrgIF— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) August 17, 2023
It was Greenberg's first time at the fair as Louisville's mayor, but he said he has been coming since "I was a little kid. I love the food, I love the games, I just love people from all over the state coming to our city, coming to this amazing state fair, to just have a good time and celebrate all of the great things about Kentucky.
"And this is at the top of the list, our wonderful farmers, the agriculture they produce and this breakfast is all about that this morning."
Greenberg said the event gets better each year.
"And I just want people to know that we in Louisville are part of Kentucky. We want to work with people that are part of Kentucky. We might be rural or urban but we have very similar issues, and very similar goals: we all want great education for our kids, we all want safe communities, we all want people to have an affordable place to live, so let's work together to achieve those common goals together. "
Beshear was also on hand, calling the fair "an incredible experience every year. We celebrate our farmers with incredible competitions that bring in everyone from our seniors to our youth. There's the food, there's the rides, and then there's all types of booths and services where people can get a whole lot done as well. This is our hospitality sector and our agriculture sector coming together and you just feel that great Kentucky spirit here today."
Beshear is up for re-election this year, and said he feels good about where the state is.
"I'm excited because we feel an energy out there of people that see an economy on fire," Beshear said. Our two best years for economic development in our history."
Beshear said Kentucky is "becoming the electric vehicle battery capital of the United States of America."
Politicians will gather again at the fair in one week for another event featuring food: the Kentucky Farm Bureau Country Ham Breakfast.
This year's theme is "Summer Summed Up."
The fair will open at 10 a.m. daily, but different areas will close at different times. To check the schedule, hours are posted here on the Kentucky State Fair website.
There are some new things to check out this year, including a Latin Music Festival, Bluegrass area, and a beerfest.
Special discounts and promotions are offered throughout the duration of the fair, including Military Sunday with free admission for active military and veterans, $5 Mondays, Senior Day, and more.
The fair is continuing a policy this year that requires anyone 18 and younger to be accompanied by a guardian at least 21-years-old after 6 p.m. daily. Each chaperone can have up to six guests.
Officials say IDs will be checked at the gate.
The fair continues through Aug. 27. Tickets are available online, at participating Kroger stores or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office. To purchase tickets for the state fair online, click here.
