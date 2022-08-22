LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone under the age of 18 entering the Kentucky State Fair after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, the fair's management company announced Monday.
The activation of the fair's Minor Attendance Policy, which was enacted in 2019, is in response to an incident Saturday in which a group of individuals, "caused panic with noise-making devices, leading fair goers to believe shots had been fired."
Nine people were ultimately arrested, including six juveniles. Kentucky State Police said all nine people arrested were from Jefferson County, and charges included disorderly conduct, menacing, possession of stolen property and possession of a handgun.
"The Kentucky State Fair is a long-standing tradition of fun and togetherness for many families every year and it is unfortunate that a few individuals chose to disrupt that," Ian Cox, a spokesman for Kentucky Venues, said in a news release Monday.
The initial Minor Attendance Policy was created in 2019, when a group of teenagers set off fireworks in a large crowd, just as someone yelled "Shooter!" The act caused panic among fair-goers. Several took off running, and one girl was trampled and broke her foot. The chaos was posted to social media.
Since then, Kentucky Venues updated the policy. And starting Monday, after 6 p.m., proof of age will be required at the gates of the Kentucky Exposition Center. And below are additional updates to the Minor Attendance Policy:
- Each adult can only chaperone six minors at a time. Groups larger than six individuals under the age of 18 will require an additional chaperone for every 6 minors.
- I.D. checks are conducted and required at the entrance gates before entering the fairgrounds. Anyone who violates or attempts to bypass entrances where security checkpoints are in place has committed a Criminal Trespassing II offense which is subject to prosecution.
- Chaperones are required to remain at the fair if they are bringing minors. Any adult who drops off minors (even if their own admission fees are paid) are in direct violation of the policy.
- Any and all misbehaving minors will be taken to the Lost Children Center to be reunited with their parent, guardian or chaperone. Failure to comply will result in immediate dismissal from the property.
Kentucky Venues also installed more lighting in high-traffic areas of the fair and added security officers, particularly on the weekends and other heavily attended times.
"Our policy was created to help curtail problems with large, young crowds of unsupervised minors," said David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues. "We put the safety of our guests at the top of the priority list and we are taking immediate action to ensure that our family-friendly event remains so for all."
