LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court has denied a request by the state's attorney general to reinstate an abortion ban.
Sunday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the state Supreme Court to reinstate the ban after an appellate court denied his appeal on Saturday.
Last week, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Mitch Perry granted a temporary restraining order to block the law. Attorneys for the two abortion clinics in Kentucky argued the state's constitution protects the right to an abortion. In defending the state law, Cameron’s legal team said no such constitutional right exists. Perry heard arguments from both sides in a Louisville courtroom before issuing his order.
Following that decision, Cameron asked the Kentucky Court of Appeals to stay Perry's decision. But his appeal was denied on Saturday.
In a news release Sunday, Cameron's Office said he would be asking the Supreme Court to take action to reimplement the Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law, which took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last week to overturn Roe. V. Wade.
But that request was denied on Tuesday. In a statement, Cameron called the decision "disappointing."
"We've now asked all three levels of Kentucky's judiciary to allow these laws to take effect," the statement continued. "Not a single judge at any level has suggested these laws are unconstitutional, yet we are unfortunately still prohibited from enforcing them."
The Supreme Court’s decision to continue delaying enforcement of Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law is disappointing. (1/3)— Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 6, 2022
In a social media post, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Kentucky said its client, the EMW Women's Surgical Center in downtown Louisville resumed abortion care last Friday and "continues to provide care."
"This is another great victory for now. We'll fight with everything we have to keep it," the ACLU said in a statement. "No one — no matter where they live — should be forced to remain pregnant against their will.
BREAKING: The Kentucky Supreme Court has just DENIED Daniel Cameron's latest attempt to undo our victory and enforce a complete abortion ban.Abortion remains legal in Kentucky and you can still get an abortion in Kentucky.— ACLU of Kentucky (@ACLUofKY) July 6, 2022
A hearing on the ACLU's request for a temporary restraining order on Kentucky's trigger law banning abortions is scheduled July 6.
The request to continue abortion services in Kentucky — through intervention by state courts — could turn into a stopgap effort. In November, Kentuckians will vote on a ballot initiative that, if ratified, would establish that no state constitutional right to abortion exists. Both sides of the abortion debate are busy organizing ahead of the election.
Related Stories:
- Kentucky AG asks state Supreme Court to reinstate abortion ban after losing appeal
- Kentucky court denies attorney general's appeal to reinstate abortion ban
- Judge grants temporary restraining order to block Kentucky's abortion ban
- Judge hears arguments in Louisville to temporarily reverse Kentucky's abortion ban
- ACLU, Planned Parenthood file suit in Kentucky to block abortion bans in state court
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.