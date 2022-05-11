LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In hopes of improving access, Kentucky is creating a new mobile unemployment insurance office.
The agency said they would send the vehicle "regularly to underserved communities to help claimants file for benefits, request payments, verify their identity, participate in eligibility reviews, reset PIN numbers and more."
Kentucky Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said the mobile office will allow officials to help Kentuckians during future disasters.
“We learned from the recent tornado disaster in December how valuable something like this can be," Link said. "This is one way for us to help people who are hurting immediately and get benefit payments in their hands as quickly as possible,” Link said.
The mobile office also hopes to reach Kentuckians with disabilities, or who have literary or language barriers.
The new mobile office is funded through a $4.5 million UI Equity grant.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.