LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky travel softball team woke up Thursday morning, ready to play their first tournament game in Denver, only to find out all of their equipment was stolen.
Now, the team is asking for donations through a GoFundMe page so they can at least buy some essentials.
The Louisville Lady Sluggers found their team trailer stolen from their hotel. Inside were the equipment bags for each of the players, with cleats, gloves, bats, everything they need to play.
The players are from high schools all across the state, including Louisville and Shepherdsville. The team was able to play their first tournament game on Thursday by borrowing gear from other teams.
"It's hard to explain, as far as the gravity of the situation," parent Matt Ogden told WDRB News. "Many of these girls have two or three bats in their bag that they hit with all year long from their respective high schools, all the way through travel ball season, they've broken them in, the gloves are broken in."
The team estimates they lost $30,000 worth of gear. All the money raised from the GoFundMe page will be used to replace it. As of Thursday night, more than $12,000 had already been raised
