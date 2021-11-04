LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckians on unemployment now have to meet a new requirement before getting their benefits.
Starting Thursday, you must register through ID.me to register for unemployment. The third-party company verifies identity to prevent fraud within the unemployment system.
Kentucky leaders said more than two dozen other states and federal agencies use ID.me.
Filers won't be able to access their claims until setting up an account and verifying their identity.
Anyone who needs unemployment help can schedule in-person or over the phone appointments at regional career center offices.
