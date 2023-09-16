LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 1,000 people celebrated a century of memories and life-changing moments on Saturday thanks to Kosair for Kids.
"This was kind of a once-in-a-life time... I am so honored to be a part of it. We are hear to talk about the last century of service we've been able to create and kind of launch into our second century of service," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair for Kids vice president of event and outreach.
The nonprofit celebrated 100 years of helping children during an event at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville. More than 800 children, supporters and partner agencies attended the event, eating and bidding on auction items, celebrating a century of service.
Stuthi Dev, who's from Tampa, was in a car wreck that killed her brother last year. Kosair for Kids helped the 12-year-old recover from the crash. Dev can now walk and competitively swim again.
"Kosair for Kids is really great and it has helped kids realize what you can do no matter what, and it just feels amazing to be able to walk again," Dev said.
The programming also included a look back at the organization's history and growth. To learn more about Kosair for Kids, click here.
