LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Krispy Kreme stepped in Wednesday to help Lexington Police officers left heartbroken by a crash that destroyed a truck filled with donuts.
Earlier this week, a Krispy Kreme truck caught on fire in Lexington.
The city's police department tweeted pictures of officers crying in front of the charred remains of the truck, and the post went went viral.
No words. 😭
The truck was a destroyed, but no one was hurt.
On Wednesday the doughnut chain made a special delivery of several boxes of donuts to the department.
Thank you, @krispykreme.
👮🏻♂️💙🍩
The original tweet has been liked more than 117,000 times.
