LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger stores in the Louisville region are scaling back their hours amid the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, according to a news release.
Kroger stores in Louisville, Lexington and southern Indiana will only be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Store hours have been adjusted at some of our locations to keep our stores clean, open and stocked and to better serve our customers and support our associates. Thanks for continuing to shop with us, learn more here: https://t.co/7w8RTKbQOQ pic.twitter.com/VvLG3xIqtB— Kroger (@kroger) March 15, 2020
Officials say the scaled back hours will allow employees to have more time to clean and stock the stores.
It's unclear how long the change of hours will last.
Walmart announced a similar measure Saturday. Beginning Sunday, Walmart stores and neighborhood markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. "to better support our associates and serve our customers," according to a statement on Walmart's website.
Trader Joe's, which only has one store in Louisville, told WDRB News they are also changing their hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Monday.
