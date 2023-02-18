LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 53-year-old man from Bedford, Kentucky died after losing control of his truck and crashing into a tree Friday night.
According to Kentucky State Police, troopers received a 911 call in regards to the crash shortly after 6 p.m. on interstate 71 northbound near the 31 mile marker in Henry County.
A preliminary investigation showed that a pick-up truck was traveling north and lost control then left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
Roger Devine was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.
