LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have identified a man who died after being shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer more than a week ago.
The shooting happened early Friday, March 18, in the Highlands neighborhood. Officers with LMPD's Fifth Division responded to a report that a man was armed with a knife on Barret Avenue.
A witness at the scene told WDRB News she saw a white man without a shirt, with blood on his face and chest, who appeared to be getting aggressive with officers.
Once on scene, officers found the suspect, identified Tuesday as Riley Stephens of Bowling Green, Kentucky. LMPD said officers gave verbal commands in an attempt to deescalate the situation and "attempted to subdue" Stephens with "less lethal methods."
Manoj Uppal, who owns Barret Liquors, said his surveillance camera captured the incident, and he has offered to let LMPD investigators use it. Uppal said police told him the man had a knife, and he saw the man "jumping" at officers.
Police said Stephens "continued advancing on officers" when Officer Malcom Miller, a 22-year veteran of LMPD, fired his weapon, hitting Stephens.
"Officers attempted life-saving measures; however, the man was pronounced deceased on scene. No officers were injured," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said at the time of the shooting.
KSP is handling the investigation, but have released no further details in the case.
