LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sheriff's deputy and another person are dead after a shooting in western Kentucky Monday afternoon.
In a news release, Kentucky State Police said its Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene of a police shooting just after 2 p.m. in Benton, which is in Marshall County.
KSP said a "subject" was transported from the scene to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased. A deputy with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office was also shot and taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting, such as what led up to shots being fired, are unclear at this time.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released a statement Monday evening about the shooting, asking citizens to join him and his wife Britainy "in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers."
Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers. This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 16, 2022
"This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth," Beshear said. "Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy."
KSP investigates officer-involved shootings across the state "as requested" by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
This story may be updated as more information becomes available.
