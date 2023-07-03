LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People are still visiting Rough River Lake this Fourth of July despite lower than usual water levels, due to a dam restoration.
Rough River Lake is a y-shaped reservoir located in Breckinridge, Hardin and Grayson counties. The area about 70 miles southwest of Louisville has grown both in population and surrounding development in recent years.
Due to the growth, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a master plan for the Rough River Lake restoration project. The U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers dropped the lake level 5 feet to 490 feet as it works to repair the lake's dam, meaning boaters are forced to navigate some low water.
Today’s assignment location: Rough River Lake. Beautiful views and lots of nice people! At 11pm on @WDRBNews, how people feel about the lake’s water level as crews work to fix the dam. pic.twitter.com/SK3uisk2KQ— Molly Jett (@MolJett) July 4, 2023
Nick's Boat Dock is surrounded by water and boats, but it's filled with ice cream, snacks and anything needed for a day on the lake. Owner Mike Brown's grandfather started the business in 1966.
"It's been packed, having a good time," Brown said.
The 5,100 acre lake is a popular for the Fourth of July this year, but the water level is causing problems for some.
"There's a lot of trash and right now there's a lot of debris due to the lowering of the lake, but then I had a bottle come up underneath my jet-ski and get in my motor. So, it was an expensive little adventure," said Stephanie Parker., who was visiting the lake Monday.
The drop in water level makes boating more difficult for people visiting the lake.
"My friend has a pontoon and he got a grassy weed stuff or whatever, it was wrapped in his propeller," Parker said. "So that was not good because then he had to towed back."
Lower water creates more hazards for boating and swimming as sticks and rocks become more common.
During a recent risk assessment study of the dam at Rough River, the corps changed the Dam Safety Action Classification risk rating from a 3 to 2. One indicates "very high urgency," 2 being "high urgency," 3 means "moderate urgency," 4 is "low urgency," and 5 being "normal." The 490-foot level was chosen to help reduce stress on the dam.
"They need to get the dam fixed for sure," lake visitor Kevin Tucker said. "They need time, they'll be able to work on it and get it done."
The repairs are expected to take several years, which will keep the lake's level low throughout the project. But some people don't think the lower water levels will impact their lake experience.
"The lake level is fine," Tucker said. "I grew up over here so I've seen it way worse than this. It's a great lake."
Parker said talk of lower water levels has made an impact on tourism.
"A lot of businesses here that are struggling because they think the lake has got a bad rap because it's down and it's not," Tucker said. "It's enjoyable. You need to keep coming. These people need your support or they're going to close."
The differing water levels won't stop people from visiting the lake this summer.
"If it takes three, four years, it takes three, four years. Just get it right," Tucker said.
"If you come down and use common sense, be courteous to all your boaters. You're going to have a great time. It's a great lake," Brown said.
The restoration project is expected to allow the lake to be used for another 25 years. The U.S. Army Corp. of Engineers wants feedback on its full master plan.
