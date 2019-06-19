HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's only been a year and a few months since Hodgenville voted to sell liquor in city limits, and just a few miles down the road from the city limit sign, several businesses are being left out of the liquor sales.
Aside from Hodgenville, the entire county is dry.
"Alcohol sales have been illegal in LaRue County since 1943," said Cody Mcdowell, owner of Lincoln Lodge.
Mcdowell's motel and souvenir shop is right beside Lincoln's General Store, a gas station that could benefit by selling alcohol but can't because of its location in the county.
That store and the LaRue County Golf Course have asked for annexation to enable their businesses to sell alcohol, but that may not be necessary.
Mcdowell, who isn't necessarily in favor of his business being wet, thinks the voters should decide. He started a petition Friday to get the vote on November's ballot, and he's already gotten 100 signatures.
"The way I'm trying to do it is just by seeing the way LaRue County people feel about it, and if they would want the county stores and restaurants to be able to sell alcohol or not, just give them the option," Mcdowell said.
To get the question on the ballot, 1,244 signatures are required on the petition by Sept. 1. If the voters want the choice, Mcdowell said they should have it.
"Laws work best when people support the laws and the law works to their benefit," he said
