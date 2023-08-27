LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair wrapped up on Sunday with some Latin flare.
The first-ever Latin Music Fest was held at the state fair hosted at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center in Louisville. Kentucky's Latin community was celebrated during the day.
There was salsa dancing, meet and greet with Louisville City FC players and musical performances. Guests could also take part in Latin dance classes.
"We have a really lovely community here in Louisville," said Chelsey Owen, a dance instructor. "We have one of the fastest growing Cuban communities here in Louisville, Kentucky itself. So we have incredible musicians and dancers here and so we get to showcase them here at the state fair for the local community to be exposed to it."
The introductory dance lessons took place every 10 minutes and the festival was included with fair admission.
