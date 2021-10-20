LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lawmakers want to do more to crack down on human trafficking in Kentucky.
At a hearing Wednesday in Frankfort, Attorney General Daniel Cameron told legislators Kentucky ranks ninth in the country for federal human trafficking cases.
Cameron said there have been some successful arrests and prosecutions. Last year, the state reported more than 200 trafficking cases involving minors, but Cameron said many more go unreported.
"Victims of human trafficking can be adults and children of all races, genders, ages and backgrounds," Cameron said. "It often makes it difficult for our fellow Kentuckians to identify those who are being trafficked. Likewise, a lack of awareness, misidentification and stigma contributes to under-reporting."
State Rep. Nancy Tate, of Brandenburg, said she is working on a bill that would toughen the penalties against customers of human traffickers.
