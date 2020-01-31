LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was hit and killed while trying to cross Dixie Highway in 2019, and her son is suing Domino's and the delivery driver who hit her.
Cynthia Inabnitt, 41, was hit near Gagel Avenue and died at the hospital on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. Investigators said she was leaving McDonald's and didn't use the crosswalk.
In a lawsuit, Inabnitt's son accuses the driver of causing wrongful death. He claims the driver wasn't paying attention and didn't yield to his mother.
Inabnitt's son wants Domino's and the delivery driver to pay for medical, funeral and other expenses.
