LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Medical Association selected leaders of the Future Healers program as recipients of the 2023 KMA Community Service Award.
The Future Healers program is an educational initiative led by Christopher 2X Game Changers, UofL Hospital Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future.
Christopher 2X, Dr. Karen Udoh, Dr. Christopher Jones and Dr. Keith Miller were all selected for the award. 2X and Miller were honored at a ceremony at the Louisville Marriot East on Saturday.
The state medical association recognizes physicians or organizations that make significant contributions to the community.
2023 - 07 - Future Healers from WNM on Vimeo.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
