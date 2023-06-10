LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Children participating in a program led by an anti-violence nonprofit learned from first responders on Saturday.
Christopher 2X's Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence with the Future Healers program, which is a partnership between the Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future.
On Saturday, participants met for a session focused on first responders at UofL Health. The Future Healers were able to get up close with medical helicopters and ambulances as EMS professionals showed them around.
"What we're doing as it relates to the health sciences is a beautiful thing," 2X said. "What they're witnessing today is what they hear about constantly in regards to family members talking, news reports, it's about people being rushed to trauma centers in regards to an emergency of many different kinds."
The Future Healers program is for children between the ages of 4 to 13. Nearing its second anniversary, Future Healers is expanding to Nashville to support more children impacted by gun violence.
Malakai Roberts also attended the session on Saturday. In December 2020, Roberts, who was five years old, was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. Since recovering from the shooting, Malakai, who is now 8 years old, has been attending school in Lexington and the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville. He joined the Future Healers program in November 2021.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
