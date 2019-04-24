LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (WDRB) -- It’s not every day drivers see a police officer in the street directing traffic in a pink tutu, but it happened Wednesday.
Lebanon Junction Police Chief Terry Phillips walks the halls of the city’s elementary school every day saying hello to the students who eagerly respond in turn. Before and after school Wednesday, Phillips directed the traffic in the tutu attire because of what he told the school’s archery class last month: If the students could raise their target score up to 200, he would wear a dress or tutu while outside directing traffic.
They did … and he followed through.
“I gave them my word, and here I am,” Phillips said, standing near the road while adjusting his pink headband. “It’s embarrassing, but it’s a lot of fun. I am working with my kids, here.”
Usually one of the boys in blue, Phillips was pretty in pink Wednesday. A family friend suggested the tutu and a last-minute accessory for him and Bullitt County Constable Larry Watkins.
“She said, ‘Well, I will get you a tutu made,’" Phillip laughed. "I thought it was a joke, but I didn’t know nothing about the pink headband."
Most of those who drove past honked their horns, waved or took photos. Phillips even got a few whistles for good measure.
The costume helped create a bond and trust between Phillips and the students, one he hopes continues in the future.
“The kids look up to us, and they give us a lot of respect," he said. "And we just want to see them achieve well and move forward.”
It was the smiles on the faces of students and parents that Phillips said makes his job worth it, and it doesn’t hurt to have a little fun in the process.
As for if it will happen again, it all depends on if he can get the students to raise the bar on their success. If they do, so will he.
“We’ll figure something out, I’m sure," he said. "Will it be a dress? I don’t know."
