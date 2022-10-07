LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington man who hadn't checked his Powerball tickets in weeks discovers he won $1 million in August.
According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery, the man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been picking the same number combination of family birthdays for years, but he only checks the tickets on occasion.
He told lottery officials that on Monday he got around to checking a stack of about 40 tickets dating back to June.
"I had gone through about 40 tickets and got to the last five to see if I had any winners. I was looking at the numbers on my phone, when suddenly I saw the numbers I had always been playing. I kept looking at the ticket and looking at the date, making sure it was correct. I leaned back on my couch, and then started yelling for my family to come check it out," he told lottery officials.
"They took the ticket, checked Google to see how much you win for matching the five white ball winning numbers and not the Powerball, and told me we had just won a million dollars. I kept asking myself - am I dreaming?"
The winning ticket from Aug. 31 was sold at Crossroads IGA on Abagail Way in Lexington. It matched the first five white ball numbers to win the game's second prize of $1 million.
The Lexington man had to work on Tuesday and took the time to watch the Aug. 31 drawing on his phone -- just to make sure he really did have a big winner.
He drove to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in downtown Louisville on Tuesday afternoon to pick up a check for $710,000, after taxes.
As for what he plans to do with the money, he said his family may consider buying a new home.
Crossroads IGA will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket.
