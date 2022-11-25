LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holiday season is officially underway in Louisville, kicking off Friday evening with the return of Light Up Louisville.
There was plenty of fun for all ages at Jefferson Square Park in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville.
Hundreds filled the park, full of anticipation and snacking on food while waiting for not only Santa, but for the lights to finally light up Louisville.
"Because this is the start of the Christmas season and we're so happy," Jeanette Westbrook said.
Kids were excited to see Santa and waited patiently to tell him what they want for Christmas this year, but there was also a table for them to write him letters to ensure their lists are received. They were also able to take a trip on a train down Santa Claus Lane.
Light Up Louisville 2022 (27).jpeg
Light Up Louisville officially kicked off the holiday season in the city at Jefferson Square Park downtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (WDRB photo)
