LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas tree event in downtown Louisville supporting a local after school reading program is underway.
Lights on Main opened Friday with a display of 60 Christmas trees at ReSurfaced on West Main.
All of the trees are sponsored and decorated by a local corporation, group, family or individual.
Proceeds go to the nonprofit program I Would Rather Be Reading. It provides equal access to education for children with trauma backgrounds.
"There's some really pretty ones," Carol Marks said. "They've put a lot of time into it, so I do hope people can come and see it. They can come down and see it and get some information about the fundraising. It's wonderful."
The event continues through Dec. 12 and includes food trucks, pictures with Santa and a hot cocoa bar on Saturdays.
