LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lime is launching a weekly subscription service for Louisville e-scooters.
The new LimePass costs $5 and offers unlimited free scooter unlocks for seven days in a row. Depending on how often a rider uses the scooters, Lime says the subscription can pay for itself in as little as two or three days.
Riders can sign up for the subscription service on the Lime app.
