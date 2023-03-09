LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Time is ticking if you want a bourbon bottle honoring Kentucky's greatest race horse, Secretariat.
Limited-edition bottles of Woodford Reserve went on sale Thursday at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Each box costs $750 and includes a special julep cup, a medallion, Jockey Ron Turcotte's signature and, of course, the bourbon.
There are only 400 box sets available, so some eager fans got in line early Thursday morning to get their hands on some.
"I have three grandkids and I plan to never open them," said Stan Bowling, who was one of the first to purchase a box set Thursday. "They're going to stay as is. I'll pass them onto my grandkids when I get older and hope they appreciate them as much as I do."
There are currently two box sets available in the lottery:
Bottle #73, Batch I
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection bottle, numbered 73/240
- Printed card with Batch I tasting notes (dried apples and pears with honey)
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary Medallion, numbered 73/240, engraved with jockey Ron Turcotte’s signature
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary pewter Mint Julep Cup, engraved with the anniversary logo
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary Tac Pin, with signature blue and white checkered silks
- The history of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win printed inside the box cover
Bottle #73, Batch II
- Woodford Reserve Double Oaked Personal Selection bottle, numbered 73/240
- Printed card with Batch II tasting notes (baking spice and dried dark fruit)
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary Medallion, numbered 73/240, engraved with jockey Ron Turcotte’s signature
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary pewter Mint Julep Cup, engraved with the anniversary logo
- Secretariat 50th Anniversary Tac Pin, with signature blue and white checkered silks
- The history of Secretariat’s Triple Crown win printed inside the box cover
You can order the box sets online but, because of state law, you will still have to pick up your order at the museum.
