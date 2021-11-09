LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said officers were called to the area of North 30th and Montgomery streets around 4:15 p.m. on the report of a shooting.
Ruoff says the man who was shot was "alert and conscious" while being transported to University of Louisville Hospital.
LMPD did not have any suspects as of Tuesday evening.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or report it online here.
