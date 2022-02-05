LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two women were injured after being hit by a vehicle near Logan Street Market on Saturday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said a group of pedestrians were hit by a vehicle around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Logan Street. The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries.
The driver remained on-scene after the incident.
Ruoff said icy and hazardous road conditions appear to be a factor in the accident.
