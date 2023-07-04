LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a week after an employee of a gas station in west Louisville was gunned down, Louisville Metro Police are still searching for the man who pulled the trigger.
LMPD released photographs of a man they believe was involved in the June 26 shooting at the Platinum Food Mart at 1025 West Broadway around 7:15 p.m.
Officers arriving at the scene found the victim in the parking lot. Police said it was unclear if the victim was shot inside or outside of the gas station.
Friends and family told WDRB the victim was a store employee known as "Mr. Joe."
"Mr. Joe was like a father to me, a street father," said Kevin Thomas.
Thomas shared with WDRB News what he believed to be what led to the fatal confrontation.
"What happened was a young man came in here and was purchasing something, Joe told him his card decline," said Thomas. "He told him he could pay cash."
If you think you know the man shown in the surveillance images, you're asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
