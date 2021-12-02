LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a boy was shot and killed in southeast Louisville Thursday night.
The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m., according to MetroSafe. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher, with the Major Crimes Unit, said officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to the shooting in the 8200 block of Sandidge Drive, which is near East Manslick Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway, in Highview.
I saw a woman willingly walking with police out of the house before leaving with police from the area…and it seems there’s other family starting to get here. Prayer warriors send one out for this family tonight…@WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/rtcJ5qMgyf— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) December 3, 2021
When officers arrived on scene, they located "a very young juvenile male" under the age of 10, "suffering from a gunshot wound," Meagher said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Very few details are available at this time. LMPD has not yet said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects in the case.
The department's Homicide Unit is investigating.
This story may be updated.
