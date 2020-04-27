LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With traffic volume significantly lower than normal due to COVID-19, Louisville Metro Police said it's observed more speeding and reckless driving.
Jessie Halladay, a spokeswoman for LMPD, said that because there are fewer cars on the roads and interstates, many drivers feel they can travel faster and more carelessly than normal. Halladay said that shouldn't be the case.
"It's definitely something that we in law enforcement are seeing and are concerned about," she said.
Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, a Louisville Metro EMS ambulance was hit by a Ford SUV at the intersection of Broadway and Preston Street, police say. The driver of the SUV died, and three people on the ambulance were taken to the hospital.
It's the second EMS involved crash in a week.
Last Wednesday, a different EMS ambulance was hit by an SUV on Taylor Boulevard. A passenger in the SUV died.
The cause of these fatal accidents have yet to be completely determined, but LMPD believes it may be a result of speeding or reckless driving.
"We've certainly had some bad crashes here in the last few days, and speed looks to have been a factor in some of those," Halladay said.
LMPD said there is a myth circulating that police are overlooking speeding during the COVID-19 pandemic, and while there are fewer Traffic Unit officers in the streets, LMPD said it's still pulling people over.
"If an officer witnesses reckless driving or speeding, we will make a stop," Halladay said. "Our traffic officers are still doing that, and division officers can do that as well."
LMPD is hoping the recent tragedies will shed a light on a bigger problem of speeding and reckless driving. The department hopes people will understand that these laws are still being enforced and remain a priority.
"We just need to all be a little more cautious, use a little extra grace with each other and try to keep ourselves following the law," Halladay said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.