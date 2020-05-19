LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer and a suspect were both injured after exchanging gunfire early Tuesday morning on Bardstown Road in Fern Creek.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says two officers were 'out with vehicle' around 1:45 a.m. near Bardstown Road and Cedar Look Drive. The officers were met with gunshots and started to fire back, according to Chief Conrad. The suspect ran and tried to fire again, but collapsed, according to police. Chief Conrad to refused to answer any further questions at the scene.
LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington told WDRB News it's not clear at this time why the officers were with the vehicle.
The suspect, said to be an adult male, and one officer were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
LMPD says they hope to release more information sometime Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
