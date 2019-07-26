LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD officers are searching for two men accused of shooting at an officer.
Police say they were called just before 1:30 a.m. Friday to the area of 36th and West Broadway.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says the officer was trying to conduct a pedestrian top when the two suspects ran off.
The officer chased them and the suspects shot at him. The officer was grazed by a bullet and was taken to University Hospital by other officers.
We do not know his condition, but Chief Conrad says the officer is expected to recover.
LMPD's Public Intergrity Unit is investigating the shooting.
Police are still searching for the two shooting suspects.
The officer who was shot has not been identified.
