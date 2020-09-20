LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD video captured a woman pointing a gun at a driver during Friday protests along Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road.
The video was taken from an LMPD helicopter. It shows a woman, who has been identified as Robin Crandal, pointing a gun at a driver in a car. LMPD says after the incident, they were able to move the crowd away and take her into custody.
Crandal is facing charges of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and criminal mischief. Police have not said what led up to the confrontation between the driver and protesters.
