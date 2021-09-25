LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - LMPD arrested a woman after they say she shot and killed a man.
Thursday, officers with the West Buechel Police Department found the victim in a crawl space dead after suffering gunshot wounds. His truck was also missing.
Officers found Sara McQuilling, 40, in the victim's truck on Friday.
McQuilling admitted to police in a statement that she shot and killed the victim and hid his body in the crawl space before taking his truck.
Officers found a gun after searching the truck and McQuilling said it was the weapon used in the shooting.
McQuilling is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
