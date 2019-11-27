LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As shoppers rush to get ready for a big Thanksgiving dinner, local businesses are cashing in on the last-minute spending.
The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for businesses like bakeries, restaurants and grocery stores.
ValuMarket in the Highlands saw an influx of shoppers flock to grab all the fixings for their Turkey day feasts.
"Oh yeah it's crazy," Charles Despain said. Despain works in the meat department and has worked at ValuMarket since 1996. "It gets really crazy usually in the afternoon ... when a lot of people get off of work, you know."
Grocery stores aren't the only businesses seeing a pre-Thanksgiving boost. Across the river, Adrienne & Co. has been serving up hundreds of holiday cakes, cookies and pies.
Everything at the bakery is made from scratch and lots of goodies were already snatched up at the New Albany shop Wednesday morning.
"It's one of the busiest days of the year, the day before Thanksgiving, especially being in the bakery business," Co-Owner Bernie Pasquantino said. "We like to think of ourselves as someone that helps mom and dad at home to make one less thing on Thanksgiving."
Local restaurants are also busy on Thanksgiving eve because so many people want to save their cooking skills for the holiday.
"We have a lot of people maybe working at home, working hard to get their Thanksgiving dinner ready, but then need a place to go out and eat tonight cause their kitchen's already full," TJ Oakley, operations manager for the Bristol Bar and Grille said.
Instead of slaving in the kitchen, some choose to skip all the Thanksgiving dinner fuss altogether. The Bristol is open on Thanksgiving and is expecting big crowds.
"We'll do about 2,200 guests between all of our operations," Oakley said.
Some area stores close on Thanksgiving, some have limited hours, and others stay open. It's best to double check before heading out on the holiday.
