LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local doctors are now stranded in Honduras as the country has closed its borders.
Dr. Stan Schooler, a Floyd County resident, traveled to Honduras on a medical mission trip earlier this month. Several countries, including Honduras, have closed their borders amid the coronavirus outbreak and are prohibiting air travel. This has left Schooler and others stranded.
"We're safe, it's just that we're kind of getting frustrated," Schooler told WDRB.
"The whole city is on lockdown and there's nobody allowed to go out into the streets and there are military personnel enforcing that rule," he added.
Dr. Fred Warkentine is also stranded in Honduras, according to his Facebook post.
"With six hours of warning the borders in Honduras abruptly closed at 11:59 p.m. on March 15," Warkentine wrote on Facebook. "The US embassy [and] state department has been no help, the embassy in Honduras is now closed except for emergencies."
Schooler hopes the U.S. government will step in to assist in bringing the Americans trapped there home.
