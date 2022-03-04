LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local foundation is inspiring the next generation of female firefighters.
The Lesley and Rhyan Prather Foundation is partnering with the Louisville Fire Department for a new summer program.
Named in the honor of Louisville firefighter Lesley Prather and her daughter Rhyan, the foundation is hosting a girls empowerment camp this June.
Lesley and Rhyan Prather were killed in a crash in February 2020. The new partnership honors their legacy.
"We want to empower girls, women to know that there's a plenty of space for women to be successful as firefighters or arson detectives or whatever it may be," Terry Hall, with the Lesley and Rhyan Foundation, said.
The camp is open to middle school girls. Twenty girls will be selected for the program.
To view an application, click here.
