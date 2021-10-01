LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 1-year-old Louisville girl who was hit in a drive-by shooting is getting some help from two local organizations.
In December, 30-year-old Fa'Quansa Ancrum and her 5-month-old daughter, Ocean Robertson, were passengers in a car hit by several bullets on West Oak Street.
Both were taken to the hospital, where Ancrum died and Ocean was in critical condition.
Ocean recently celebrated her first birthday but still has a long road to recovery. She suffers from neurological damage from the shooting and is unable to walk or crawl.
The Game Changers organization and The Kidz Club are now stepping in to help her grandmother with nursing care.
"Upon meeting Sherry, Ocean's grandmother, I saw what her life is right now caring for Ocean along with her four younger siblings as well as another young child," said Juliette Phillips with The Kidz Club. "We really believe that with nursing and therapies we offer in our centers that she will progress and she will grow up to become more independent."
The Kidz Club developed a plan that includes on-site speech, physical and occupational therapies and ongoing medical interventions.
So far, Louisville Metro Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
