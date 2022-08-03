LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People gathered Wednesday morning in downtown Louisville to bring awareness to combating drug overdoses.
Representatives from several local nonprofits held a news conference at Jefferson Square Park, asking Metro Council to make drug overdose prevention a top priority.
Kentucky released a report in June that said 2,250 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose last year, a 14% increase from the prior year.
"It's all of our responsibilities to take care of people and to take care of families," Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott said. "Families are in crisis. Families are struggling, and they need out love and support, not our condemnation."
The Kentucky state medical examiner said the increase in the death toll was driven by the use in fentanyl.
International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31.
