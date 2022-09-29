LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Recovery efforts are already underway after Hurricane Ian hit Florida and started making its way up north.
The Better Business Bureau serving Louisville, southern Indiana and western Kentucky has already issued tips on how to help those impacted:
- Is the disaster appeal clear?
- Does the charity already have a presence in the impacted area?
- Is the charity an experienced relief organization?
- If considering crowdfunding, do you know its procedures?
- Does the organization meet the 20 BBB Charity Standards?
- Use caution online.
For free evaluative reports on charities, click here.
